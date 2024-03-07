Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 613.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE V traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $286.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

