Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,765,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

