Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £59,101.03 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($75,010.83).

Volex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 284.13 ($3.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.80 and a beta of 0.99. Volex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.46) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

