Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $267.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $269.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

