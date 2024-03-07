Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.61. The firm has a market cap of £321.62 million, a P/E ratio of -280.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

