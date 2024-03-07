Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.27. 342,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.50 and a 12 month high of $209.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

