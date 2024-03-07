Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 10.8 %

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 555,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -1.16. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WVE. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,627,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 358,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 941.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 934.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 163,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

