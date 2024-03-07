WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,973. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.