WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,461 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 1,075,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,111. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

