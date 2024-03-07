WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.24. 37,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

