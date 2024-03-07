WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after acquiring an additional 849,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 528,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

