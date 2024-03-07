Wells Fargo & Company Increases Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $11.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARIS opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

