Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Weyerhaeuser worth $83,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

