Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSR. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $596.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

