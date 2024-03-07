Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSR. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
