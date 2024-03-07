WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.65

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 2665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.