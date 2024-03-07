WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.24

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 51134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

