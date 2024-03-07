Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.75. 8,152,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,634,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.