Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 417,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

