Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $14.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 1,450,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

