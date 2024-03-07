Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.42 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,598.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 4,659,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.