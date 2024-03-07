Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.73. 30,200,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,227,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

