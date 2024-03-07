Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 87 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,367. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

