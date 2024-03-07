Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. 409,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,971. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

