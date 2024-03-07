Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB opened at $0.95 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
