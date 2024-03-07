Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

