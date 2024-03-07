Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.99

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $501.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

