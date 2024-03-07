Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0 million-$96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.8 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 7.7 %

YEXT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $796.53 million, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.27. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 408.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

