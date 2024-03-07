Zacks Research Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $23.03 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

FANG opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.87. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

