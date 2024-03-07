Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
ZM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 364,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of -0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
