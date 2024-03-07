Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.88 and last traded at $203.00. Approximately 1,168,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,454,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -213.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

