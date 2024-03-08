10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 990,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,418,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

