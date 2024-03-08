1,216 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.77. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

