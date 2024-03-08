14,216 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

