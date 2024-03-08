14,697 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $167.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

