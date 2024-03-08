1,624 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.58 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

