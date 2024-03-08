1,629 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $426.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

