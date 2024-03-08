20,903 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $256.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.