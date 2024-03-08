2,154 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $245.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

