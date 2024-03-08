23,613 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,243,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 191.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

