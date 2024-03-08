6,695 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

