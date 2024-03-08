740 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

CMI stock opened at $267.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $276.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

