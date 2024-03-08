8,205 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $365.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $367.29. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

