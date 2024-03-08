95,000 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,155 shares of company stock worth $5,906,737. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

