AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

