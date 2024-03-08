Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 114,356 shares.The stock last traded at $82.90 and had previously closed at $81.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

