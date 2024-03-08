Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 12,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

