Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KIM opened at $19.36 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.