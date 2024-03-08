Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 1,350,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 180.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 440,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.