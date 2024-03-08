Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

