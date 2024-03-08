Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

STLD opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

